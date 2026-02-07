Jane Ansah Signals New Political Purpose as Foundation Feeds Ntcheu Communities

The Dr Jane Ansah Foundation on Friday distributed maize flour to more than 150 vulnerable people in the area of Senior Chief Njolomole in Ntcheu District, in what many observers see as a clear sign of Vice President Dr Jane Ansah’s renewed political and social engagement at grassroots level.

Speaking during the outreach programme, Dr Ansah said the Foundation, which she established in 2010, was created to support marginalised and vulnerable groups, including the elderly, people with albinism, struggling households and youths with limited access to opportunities.

She explained that the maize flour distribution programme has been running consistently for the past two years as part of efforts to cushion communities from rising food insecurity and economic hardships affecting many rural families.

Beyond food relief, Dr Ansah said the Foundation is increasingly shifting towards sustainable livelihood interventions. In 2025 alone, the organisation distributed 80 piglets to selected households in the area, enabling beneficiaries to engage in small-scale livestock farming as a long-term source of income and food security.

The Vice President added that the Foundation is also investing in human capital development, currently sponsoring 69 students pursuing technical and vocational education in critical skills such as welding, plumbing, video production and tailoring.

“These are practical skills that allow young people to become self-reliant and economically active, instead of waiting for formal employment that may never come,” she said.

Traditional and political leaders welcomed the initiative. Paramount Chief Gomani V and Ntcheu North West Member of Parliament Joseph Malingamoyo both praised Dr Ansah for what they described as a hands-on leadership style that directly responds to the needs of ordinary citizens.

Malingamoyo said the programme promotes a culture of giving while offering real solutions to hunger and poverty in the constituency, noting that such interventions strengthen social solidarity at a time when many communities feel abandoned.

Analysts say the expanding footprint of the Dr Jane Ansah Foundation reflects a new phase in Dr Ansah’s public life — one that combines philanthropy, grassroots mobilisation and visible political relevance, positioning her as an increasingly active player in Malawi’s evolving political landscape.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :