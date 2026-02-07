Sparc Systems Limited Hands Over Official Website to NAM

Sparc Systems Limited has officially handed over a newly developed website to the Netball Association of Malawi (NAM), enabling NAM’s digital transformation and its efforts to improve accessibility, visibility, and stakeholder engagement.

Speaking at the launch, Ahamad Milazi, Projects Manager at Sparc Systems Limited, said the website was designed to modernise NAM’s digital presence and make netball information more accessible to athletes, administrators, partners, media, and the general public.

“The platform has been developed with user-friendly navigation, mobile responsiveness, and scalable features to support NAM’s growth and evolving digital needs,” he said.

NAM President Vitumbiko Gubuduza welcomed the initiative, noting that the new website will strengthen communication with stakeholders, enhance transparency, and support the continued development and professionalisation of netball in Malawi.

“We will be able to sell our players to the outside world as people will be able to see their talents as the website will allow us to showcase alot of things including those activities Malawi Queens, Malawi Kings Under 19 and 20 are up to,” she said.

The website has been developed to the tune of K30 million kwacha as Sparc Systems will also provide a one year comprehensive technical support and maintenance, ensuring the platform remains secure, functional and up to date.

The website now serves as NAM’s official digital platform, offering a central hub for news and updates, competitions and events, development programmes, governance information, and public engagement.

