Apostle Ziba’s Fountain of Victory Church International celebrates 7th anniversary

From 25 to 27 October, 2019, Fountain of Victory Church international, led by its founder and president, Apostle Joseph Ziba, will undertake several activities in Blantyre in celebration of its 7th anniversary.

According to one of the senior officials of the Church, Bishop Richard Kwatiwani, the celebrations are themed ‘Breakout’.

During the ‘Breakout’ celebrations, the church will hold Sports and Family Day on the October, 25 at Blantyre Youth Centre from 8am where members of the church will participate in aerobics, football and netball, among others.

“This will be followed by Breakout Worship Concert where people will be able to sing, praise and worship God in all his fullness from 5:30pm to 8pm in the evening and dress code is all white .

“On the 26th, there will be Global Prophetic March, which will then be followed Breakout Music Festival at Blantyre Youth Center from noon. Artists and bands will include the Great Angels Choir, Kamuzu Barracks, Saxess, Steve Wazisomo, among others.

“This will then be followed by ‘Presidential Awards’, where President Apostle Joseph Ziba will award ‘sons of the house’ for their excellent work done. The event will be on October 27 from 8am at Victory Land in central area. The Apostle will also launch the church as well as all followers across the globe into the new season,” said Bishop Kwatiwani.

According to the Bishop, the church was launched on 14th October 2012. We are thus celebrating seven (7) years of our existence.

“This year’s anniversary celebrations will be held at the church’s new home, Victory land in Blantyre,” Bishop Kwatiwani told reporters at National Bank Training Centre in Blantyre on Thursday, October 10, 2019, flanked by other senior officials, Pastor Stanley Macheke and Elder Atupele Mangochi.

But what is ‘Breakout’all about? Bishop Kwatiwani said that according to Apostle Ziba, Breakout is not just a mere gathering to celebrate but it is an encounter with God who has

commanded the coming together of believers as recorded in the scriptures.

He said Exodus 34 v 23-24, God anticipates the Church to appear before him just as he commanded the children of Israel.

Kwatiwani said Apostle Ziba says God asked people to appear before him three times in a year. It is not clear what they were doing but what is clear is that God emphasized that they should appear before him. There were benefits, which followed their appearance which were enlarging them and blessing them, he explained.

“Likewise, there is a way God looks at us when we all come together to appear before him. Imagine the whole Fountain of Victory church coming together and appearing before God. Our calling to come together is therefore a chance to appear before the father,’’ he said.

According to Bishop Kwatiwani, since it was launched seven years ago, Fountain of Victory Church International has grown in leaps and bounds.

“Locally, the church has 61 branches spread across the country. Fountain of Victory church is now established in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Republic of Ireland, Philippines, USA and the United Kingdom,” he said, adding that the church has had a tremendous impact on many people some of whom have testified of God’s visitation in the area of healing, finances, businesses, job promotions and open doors just to mention a few.

“Talking about divine healing, people have testified of healing from HIV/Aids, Cancer, Fibroids, diabetes, blood pressure and kidney failure among other infirmities. Some have had missing organs created and women with barren wombs have received the fruit of the womb,” said the man of God.

