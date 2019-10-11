SDA church members urged to help the needy

President of the Central Malawi Conference (CMC) of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Pastor Petro Sukali has challenged the church’s faithful to prioritize charity work to help others as Jesus Christ was doing.

Speaking at Chiuzila ground in Lilongwe after 14 days of Christ International Crusade organised by Area 23 SDA District and Australian SDA Church, Pastor Sukali said there is need for all members to work together in helping the poor just like Jesus did.

“I want to encourage my fellow SDA members and other churches across the country to emulate what our Australian friends have done by coming to help the needy and preach the Word of God.

“They have emulated Jesus Christ by reaching out to the needy and providing them with their physical needs and food so that when they are told about our saviour Jesus Christ they should receive the message with sober mind without thinking about their problems,” Pastor Sukali said.

Speaking of the crusade, he said it was successful in the sense that a lot of people had given their lives to Jesus Christ as their personal saviour.

“We have almost baptised 480 people who were reached and provided with their needs after which we preached to them the spiritual word that has made the crusade more fruitful,” Sukali explained.

He then urged for unity among SDA Church members in spreading the Word of Jesus Christ as it does not need one to be rich to do that.

In her remarks, Australian SDA team leader, Rose Hamulczyk said it was wonderful experience to preach the gospel in Malawi.

“We came here to try as much as possible to spread the good news of our saviour Jesus Christ in Area 23 and the country as a whole and to help those who are in need by providing them with food and clothes, ” Hamulczyk said.

She further said that during their stay in the country, they visited Maula Prison where they donated blankets and other food.

“Our team has donated blankets and food at Maula Prison where we also preached the Gospel of Jesus Christ and encouraged the inmates to surrender their lives to our Lord and saviour Jesus Christ, ” Hamulczyk said.

Commenting on the development, Chiuzila SDA Church Elder, Henderson Ndhlovu said he was blessed as church elder of Chiuzila because the congregation had grown now with newly baptised members.

“I would like to thank our friends from Australia for coming to Malawi and especially in Chiuzila in Area 23 SDA District for organising the event and with the new members, the church has grown ” Elder Ndhlovu said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :