Archbishop Msusa excited with progress of Kuwala FM: Catholic radio station

Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa of the Archdiocese of Blantyre, has urged parishioners to own the Archdiocese’s upcoming Kuwala FM radio station and ensure its sustainability right from the onset.

His Grace Msusa was speaking during an interface meeting with Kuwala FM taskforce members at the Archbishop’s House when they presented a progress report of the radio project.

Archbishop Msusa said it was inspiring that the Archdiocese has embarked on the ambitious project.

“I am impressed with the commitment of the taskforce team and the progress made so far. We can hope the radio station will hit the airwaves soon,” the Archbishop said.

Broadening channels of evangelization

He added that it is his wish that the radio would be sustainable without depending on him as Archbishop.

“Christians need to start embracing the idea of having a radio station in the Archdiocese. We can succeed if we work together on this project. It is not my radio station but ours. The success of this important project lies in the hands of all of us,” he said.

Archbishop Msusa said the main agenda of the radio station is to broaden channels of evangelization within the Archdiocese and beyond.

Describing the radio project as a landmark, Archbishop Msusa said he was grateful that what started as a mere dream “is now becoming a reality.”

He pledged full support to the project and urged parishioners to pray for the successful launch of the project.

Kuwala FM will be on air soon

Archdiocese of Blantyre Communications Coordinator, Father Frank Mwinganyama commended the Archbishop for the support he is rendering to the project, urging others to emulate the generous gesture of the Archbishop. He also assured the Archbishop that in the next three months, Kuwala FM would hit the airwaves.

“All preparations for studio refurbishment, equipment purchases and co-siting agreements are at an advanced stage”, Father Mwinganyama said.

He added that the radio station is expected to reach out to more than 2.5 million Christians in the Archdiocese of Blantyre and surrounding areas.

A growing Catholic media presence

The Church in Malawi already has Radio Alinafe of Lilongwe Archdiocese, Radio Tigabane of Mzuzu Diocese and Tuntufye FM of Karonga Diocese.

Other Catholic media houses in the country include Radio Maria Malawi, Luntha Television and Montfort Media in the Diocese of Mangochi.

