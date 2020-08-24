Chester in good form at Las Vegas

Malawi football export in the United States of America, Yamikani Chester, is currently in good form at his new club, Las Vegas Football Club.

The former Be Forward Wanderers attacking midfielder has just joined the club recently from North Carolina in the same country.

He scored his first goal for Las Vegas FC in the 80th minute on Saturday to draw 3-3 against Phinnix Rising FC.

Las Vegas FC is now on position 5 in Group B with 5 points from 6 games and Chester says he is happy to have game time at Las Vegas.

“We had two games this week. On Wednesday I played for 90 minutes. I was voted man of the match and gave one important assist.

“Then on Saturday against Phinnix Rising, I scored a goal through a header. I am looking forward to another game on Tuesday and I hope to continue doing well,” explained Chester.

In South Africa, GabadhinoMhango came off the bench in the second half to try and get a goal to boost his golden boot award bid but could not find the back of the net in a game that his side, Orlando Pirates, lost 1-0.

Mhango has not scored in the past five games and remains with 14 goals to his name.

Meanwhile, Highlands Park’s Namibian striker Peter Shalulile has also hit the 14th goal mark and is now at par with Gabadhino Mhango. Kaizer Chiefs’ Samir Nockovich and Supersport United’s Bradley Grobbler have each scored 13 goals so far.

