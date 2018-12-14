Archbishop Ziyaye calls on Catholics to use natural birth control methods

Archbishop Tarcizius Ziyaye of the Catholic Church’s Archdiocese of Lilongwe has encouraged the church’s faithful to use natural planning methods saying there are many benefits than using contraception or highly effective methods like sterilization, the pill, or the intrauterine device (IUD).

Archbishop Tarcisius Ziyaye with the members

Many Malawian women have of late been shunning natural family

planning methods opting for pills a thing which continues to cause

consternations among married men.



Speaking when members of the Catholic Family Movement visited his

residence on Thursday to wish him Merry Christmas, Ziyaye said natural

family planning methods need to be encouraged because they can negate

the negative effects many women are facing by using unnatural methods

like pills.



He said. “We need to encourage the faithful to continue using the

natural family planning methods because the benefits are immense. The

problems we are now encountering is that families are copying

everything from ‘wherever’ putting the `existence’ of marriage to a

high risk.

“We need to educate all the parishioners to go natural

instead of exotic because at the end of the day it is the family that

benefits.”



Ziyaye also hailed parishioners in Lilongwe for being dedicated to the

work of God by contributing to the growth of the church through their

contributions.



“Just recently Msamba Parish managed to raise about K4 million which

is not a mean achievement. We want the laity to take this example and

also help in the growth of the church especially now when assistance

from outside Malawi is very negligible. We need to contribute more so

that we are able to meet the demands the Church is facing on a daily,”

said Ziyaye.



Chaplain for the CFM in the Diocese Father Chipalamwazani said the

Catholic Family Movement (CFM) has been very vibrant in the diocese

and its members are contributing immensely to the growth of the

church.



“We are always indebted to your guidance and advice and this is the

reason why (CFM) has grown and continues to grow. We always work as a

team and we encourage our members to follow natural family planning

methods because there are no side effects. In fact during the just

recently held Lilongwe ‘AGM’ that was the main theme and I was in

charge of that session,” he explained.



CFM Head for Lilongwe Diocese Francis Namulu wished the Archbishop

well during the festive period and assured him that CFM will always

strive to make a huge difference in the parish because family is

central to the growth and expansion of any institution including the

nation.



“As CFM we will always make sure that we are in forefront in almost

everything that happens in the church. These days family is facing a

lot of hurdles and is imperative upon us to make a difference and try

as much as possible bring more families closer to God. If family

collapse then there can never be a nation,” said Namulu.



He also promised the Arch-Bishop to take the natural planning message

to all the parishes in the central region and beyond so that many

families benefit.

