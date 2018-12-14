MCP veteran politician Dzoole takes party to court over primaries

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) veteran politician Vitus Dzoole Mwale has dragged his party to court for declaring Liana Kakhobwe Chapota winner in Lilongwe Msozi south constituency in Lilongwe.

Dzoole Mwale with his upporters during the primaries

Dzoole Mwale has been member of parliament in the area for close to two decades.

The veteran MP obtained a court injunction to stop the party from going ahead with the results of the primary polls, arguing there were irregularities in the manner the elections were conducted.

The court has since set December 18 2018 for the interparte hearing of the case.

“Let all parties appear before Honourable Nyirenda in chambers on 18th day of December, 2018 at 9 O’clock in the forenoon on the hearing of an application on the part of the claimant for an order restraining the defendant herein by way of injunction either by itself, its servants, agents or assignees whomsoever from continuing to recognize Ms. Liana Kakhobwe Chapota as the legitimate winner of the September 29 Malawi Congress Party elections, and, therefore as the party’s shadow member of parliament for Lilongwe Msozi south,” reads the court order in part.

The main opposition party spokesperson Maurice Munthali refused to comment on the matter.

MCP has been embroiled in botched primary elections which have been challenged by many contestants.

In Dedza east, the MCP primary poll loser Patrick Bandawe has also dragged the party to court for declaring incumbent MP Juliana Lunguzi winner after the presiding officer had already declared him winner.

