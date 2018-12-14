Malawi, US to decide on projects under new MCC compacts

US ambassador to Malawi Virginia Palmer said a team of experts America will jet into the country early next year to assess and discuss with the Malawi government projects to be undertaken under the new development compact by Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

US Ambassador to Malawi, Virginia Palmer: Experts to come in the country to decide

Malawi has been approved to seek another MCC, a United States of America government agency after it successfully completed the first compact of K259 billion (US$350 million) energy project which closed on September 21, 2018.

“A couple of teams will come in the country early next year to decide the biggest constraint on Malawi development, last time it was energy, this time it can be irrigation, rural power but the government of Malawi will decide,” said Palmer.

She said rural feeder roads is another constraint to Malawi development, saying the government might decide to take even more than one project.

Symon Itaye, the chairman of the Millennium Challenge Account Board in Malawi said the second compact project might not be in energy.

“Let us wait and see, we will have to make thorough consultations on this,” said Itaye.

Minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe said president Peter Mutharika learnt the news of the new compact with delight, saying the country scored 65 per cent on tackling corruption to the scorecard in the first compact.

