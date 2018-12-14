Sangie to perform at Cockpit for Xmas Light up in aid of Fund a Girl Initiative by Yvonne Kamanga

It will be fun for Lilongwe residents this Sunday, as Cockpit in conjunction with Fund a Girl Initiative have organized what they call it the Christmas Light up Party where Malawi’s renowned reggae/ dancehall artist Sangie will perform her music.
Fund a Girl Founder, Yvonne Kamanga told Nyasa Times on Friday that
the event has been organized with a purpose of raising funds that
will go towards supporting more underprivileged girls in Secondary
school in order to keep them in school.
“ Cockpit, as part of their social responsibility in giving back to
the community, partnered with Fund a Girl to be hosting timely
fundraising events and parties. The event is dubbed ‘Christmas Light
Up Party’ because Christmas season is a giving season, and we want to
light up the lives of more girls struggling to stay in school so that
they complete their education,” said Kamanga.
She said they want to make the event fun, and that the dress code
will be any Christmas themed costume, whether it’s a full costume or
really just a Christmas hat, tie, or the colors red, green, white and
gold.
Fund a Girl provides a platform for well-wishing individuals to
support these girls.
The initiative has recently produced the first MSCE student from
Mchitanjiru CDSS, Eunice, who passed with 22 points.
Eunice was on the verge of dropping out when Fund a Girl found her,
because her parents could not afford to pay her fees.
“And we want to do more and help other girls. So we thought it wise to
use Sangie to perform on this particular day so that whatever we will
make on the gates should go towards this intiative,” said Kamanga.
Kamanga said she was so happy upon hearing that Eunice had passed her MSCE.
“That is all I want, to help these little girls realize their dreams.
We do not want to waste a chance of grooming future leaders in their
quest for an education. Remember, when you educate a girl child, you
educate a nation,” she said.
Ernest Jumbe, who was sponsoring Eunice, said, “I was very humbled to
have positively impacted someone’s life and helped her complete her
secondary school education. I have always had a passion to help the
underprivileged, and I felt Fund a Girl provides the right platform to
do so. I am currently sponsoring two other girls, and hoping for a
successful completion too.”
