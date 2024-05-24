Are these things really true? Another foreign national wins K250 million in betPawa ‘Aviator’ game

A Lilongwe based Rwandese businessman, Jacques Tuyizere has all the reasons to smile after breaking the first ever record by winning K250 million in betPawa Aviator game.

Tuyizere managed to become the record breaker after placing two bets and hit a multiplier of k2500 with both bets to win the highest maximum payout, K125 million per bet.

The 28-year-old man is the second big winner for a betPawa customer in Malawi in a span of four weeks after another customer won K125 million in April after also hitting the maximum payout limit on Aviator.

Speaking on Thursday after receiving the money in Blantyre at RyallsTuyizere said he was very overwhelmed to become the winner and that he will invest the money in boosting he bussiness.

“I started playing Aviator in January this year and I have been on it ever since. From the first time I played the game I knew this was the one for me and I really enjoyed it.

“Honestly, today I am a happy man because I know that with this money my life will no longer be the same,” said Tuyizere.

betPawa Southern Africa Marketing Manager, Bwalya Noah siad they are very excited to produce another big winner saying it is accomplishing their mission of making betting friendly, by providing 24-hour customer support, a user friendly platform, the lowest minimum stakes and guaranteed payments.

Noah added the record customers are making in betPawa speaks for the company’s moto of ‘Home of Big Winners’.

She further assured the betting brand’s customers to continue to enjoy an easy user experience with guaranteed payments when they win.

“We have had the pleasure of playing out huge amounts to all our winners across Africa as part of our service proposition on guaranteed payments when one wins.

“As a company, today we are very happy to celebrate this winner,” said Noah.

In February this year another Lilongwe based man won K174.2 million in Aviator after playing two bets, one of K299 and the other with K2399 winning a total of K174, 157, 675.

Last Wednesday, a betPawa player won K26.1 million on Casino game Wild West Duels with a stake of K2,900 after also getting 10 free spins.

Currently, Africa’s record winning amount on Aviator is held by a betPawa customer from Ghana, who wonK841.3 million in November 2023.

betPawa is a mobile sports betting owned by Mchezo Limited that operates across 12 countries in Africa.