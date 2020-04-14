Armed gang ransack MEC centers to stop voter registration: Malawi police arrest 1 suspect
An armed gang in Blantyre on Tuesday morning stormed various voter registration centers, ransacking and destroying equipment belonging to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) accusing it of endangering people’s lives by proceeding with the electoral process amid the deadly coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.
The registration centers ransacked included Makata, Namalimwe and Blantyre Secondary School.
The action comes amid calls from secyion of the society including health rights activists to have the voter registration exercise suspended, saying it is risking lives of many people amist the virus pandemic.
Executive director for Malawi Health Equity Network, George Jobe, in quotes reported by Voice of America (VOA) said allowing voters to gather for registration and polling contradicts key coronavirus prevention measures.
The request for MEC to have the electoral process suspended due to Coronavirus hit a blank wall last week, when the Constitutional Court referred the MEC’s request to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Tuesday’s vandalism of the voter registration equipment has forced MEC to stop the exercise in all the affected centers in Blantyre.
Meanwhile, police in Blantyre said they have arrested on suspect in the attacks and are interogatting him.
Malawi has now registered 16 cases of the lethal Covid-19 since the first three cases were diagnosed two weeks ago.
Minister of Health Jappie Mhango said the government will come up with more strict measures today that would to help fight the pandemic.
I love DPP. My party. My life. My future.
The newly appointed commander of the Malawi defence force, should wake up and his brother Inspector general of Malawi police service,how can you fail to send security personnel in Poling stations.Sometimes I don’t understand this country and its leaders.How can you are allow DPP cadets to destroy government property.In 2014 DPP cadets burnt the warehouse where MEC kept the ballot papers.God who served, Israel will save Malawi.
Undoubtedly, it is MCP thugs. Chakwera has told them to violently assault MEC and NRB officials including people they suspect of buying ID cards.
I thought you said South is the home of DPP, now why Chakwera in South? Zipangani ndithu koma change can not be stopped. I love my Country.
You are a very blind person Chili!! These thugs were being led by a DPP governor (and his name has been mentioned) at one registration centre and you claim it is MCP! Are you in Malawi? You don’t seem to be following events that are unfolding. The DPP are scared stiff of voting again knowing that Peter Mutharika will lose and their plan is to damage MEC equipment so that these elections do not take place. Wake up dull, sleepy Chili.
how do you know? can you prove it?.
Kkkkkkkk. Legal means/ tricks have failed. Let’s see if the criminal means will work. Just get prepared you guys. Elections will just be delayed but will never ever be stopped. That’s what always happens with crooked ways! Time to be embarassed comes.
taikani cithuzi ca wagwidwayu ,namandevu ooneka kiti amasamba ndithu. fotoyo ili pa social media ya waysup.
mwina abale ake sakudziwa.
mukokeni macende aulule amutumawo
MA PLAN!!
One cannot doubt the actions of Malawi’s political virus the DPP.
There is no protection of democracy in the country.MDF and POLICE workup.Where is your role in protecting democracy.This shows that there is no security in registration centers.This may also indicate that during voting there will be no security so this may scare voters.MDF started well with Nundwe but now seems lax.MDF know elections are backbone of democracy and part of constitutional order.Take it or leave it but your legacy will be judged soon.
pitala namathanga ndi mlomwe wa uko cs ku phalombe uko.
That is treason case. All involved in this heinous crime should face a serious jail sentence
Dpp ndi mbulidi ndasimikiza
kuposa MCP/msundwe gangs et