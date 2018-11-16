Army, Police rescue fisherman from drowning in Lake Malawi

Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers through the Marine Department at Chilumba Barracks on Wednesday evening rescued a fisherman whose canoe capsized after Mwera wind on Lake Malawi.

Northern Region police assistant spokesman Maurice Chapola identified the victim as 42 year old man William Kasambala of Gumbo village in the area of Traditional Authority Wasambo in Karonga district.

Kasambara called his friend using his mobile phone when he senses danger and his friend immediately alerted the soldiers around Chilumba Jitty depot.

MDF officers and the Police rushed to the deep waters of Lake Malawi where they found the victim’s cannoe capzised and found him swimming but rescued him and took him to the shores of Chilumba jity.

“The canoe he was using capsized due to the waves. He was very weak as he tried to swim to the shore.

“The troops and the police officers game him first aid before taking him to Chilumba Rural Hospital where he was treated as an in-patient,”

The Police have since appealed to communities to avoid fishing when winds are strong on the lake, and to have a way to alert others in case of danger.

