RVG confident of Malawi squad ahead of Comoros game

The Malawi national team coach, Ronny Van Gneugden (RVG), has said he is confident his team can do well against Comoros this Saturday in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

The coach was speaking at the airport before departure to Comoros via Ethiopia.

“It’s true that Comoros is a strong team looking at their performance against Cameroon and Morocco. Our performance against Cameroon gives us a boost. We want to continue our way we played against Cameroon from the first minute and pile pressure and hope to win.

“The only minus point is that we have not been scoring but we had Esau Kanyenda and Lawrence Lule Waya to drill the strikers in camp. We have Chiukepo Msowoya and Gastin Simkonda in the squad who are scoring goals in the league at the moment and I hope the job will be done,” said RVG.

Meanwhile, the Mozambique based duo of goalkeeper Charles Swini and midfielder Frank Banda as well as Japan based striker Jabulani Linje have finally joined the squad in Ethiopia.

Flames skipper John Lanjesi said this is a very important game that will decide the future of the team in 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

“We will try our best to bring results. We desperately need three points against Comoros although they are playing home. We understand the weather is hot in Comoros just like in Malawi and we will play on the artificial turf just as we have been doing at Kamuzu Stadium. So I think everything is possible for us to win this game,” explained Lanjesi.

Notable players missing in the squad are Captain Limbikani Mzava, Gabadihno Mhango (serving two yellows) and Christopher John Banda.

Comoros have never lost at home since their 2019 Afcon qualifying campaign.

Malawians will follow the game on Times Radio with commentator Williams Gondwa who has travelled with the team.

