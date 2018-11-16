Chanco pregnant student dies in her room

A Chancellor College third-year student in Political and Administrative Studies, Tadala Chimutu, has passed on in her late pregnancy due to high blood pressure.

Reports indicate that Tadala was approximately seven months pregnant and has been complaining of headache. She was later diagnosed with high blood pressure in pregnancy referred to as preeclampsia.

She was found dead in her room on Wednesday and medics at Zomba Central Hospital confirmed she died of high blood pressure.

Chancellor College Registrar, Mary Wasili, confirmed the development in a memo addressed to all staff and students indicating that burial of late Tadala Chimutu will take place at her home in Sintala Village, Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District on 16th November, 2018.

Students at Chancellor College have expressed deep shock at the death of Tadala Chimutu.

