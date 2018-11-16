Greciam Nyambo switches to gospel music

Lilongwe-based musician Greciam Nyambo has released a single titled ‘Ndichisomo’ soon after announcing that he is now a born again Christian and has since shifted focus from secular to gospel music.

Nyambo needs no introduction. Till his decision to start glorifying God with his talent, he was one of the well-known musicians who positively contributed in the music industry and people can easily remember him with a hit song titled ‘Mapeto ake’ which he released in 2003.

‘’Anachisale’ and ‘Ukhale wanga’ are among notable songs he also released as a secular artist in 2007 and 2010 respectively.

Speaking in an interview Nyambo said his decision to abandon secular music is not necessitated by anyone but God and the willingness to save lost souls.

“There is nothing I can do in this world than singing for the lord, as an artist I know my talent is coming from the lord and it is now my duty to sing for him and spread the gospel.

As a gospel artist, I have released both audio and video for my new truck titled ndichisomo which for me is a prayer where the persona is asking the lord to be a guardian angel all the time; when waking up in the morning, at work and even when travelling.

Quoting the scriptures (Luke 6:12) Nyambo said Jesus was the premier example of prayerfulness in the bible. He was devoted to prayer, even to the point of praying all night.

According to Nyambo, the song was recorded at CL touch studios by Viwe Chibwana and it is currently buzzing in various local radio and TV stations with encouraging feedback.

In reference to his post on Social Media Nyambo said Malawians should expect more soul touching songs from him as a gospel artist.

“I would like to announce that from now onwards I will be making my music to exalt God and I will have absolutely nothing to do with secular music, Malawians should expect the best from me, I have come to stay and teach the word of God with enthusiasm.

“I have seen the goodness of the lord, God has been amazing to me and this is the least i can do to him”, he said

Apart from being available in various platforms the song can be accessed via the following link;http://www.malawi-music.com/G/2378-greciam-nyambo/4954-ndichisomo

Nyambo has followed the footsteps of other musicians including Ethel Kamwendo, Gwamba, Onesmus Kalua and Mlaka Maliro among others.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :