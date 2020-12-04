Army teams welcome players from peace keeping mission

Football teams under the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) will have extra legs in their squads following the arrival of players from a peace keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)

MAFCO FC welcomes Zikhole Ngulube while Moyale Barracks welcomes goalkeeper Juma Chikwenga, defender Ntopijo Njewa and midfielder Wiseman Kamanga.

Kamuzu Barracks Football Club sent more players to the mission in the name of goalkeeper Lehman Nthala, Gift M’bwana, Komani Msiska, Pempho Kansichiri, Diof Simaone, Aaron Mikonje, Ben Hojani and Pilirani Makupe who are yet to arrive in the country.

Red Lions from Zomba are expecting Moses Namkumba from the DRC.

Commenting on the arrival of his players, Moyale Barracks Head Coach, Collings Nkuna, said while the arrival of the players is a morale booster to the club, he will not rash to involve them in training as they are supposed to rest before they start thinking of football.

“We have been waiting for them to render their services. We will not rush to force them into training as they need to rest.

“I cannot say much because I know in DRC they were doing something different from football. I can’t say when I expect them to report for training but when they rest we should assess them and let them join training,” explained Nkuna.

The first contingent of MDF soldiers arrived in Malawi on Tuesday from the DRC.

Moyale Barracks lost their first game last week away in Blantyre. They were beaten 3 nil by Mtopwa Football Club.

