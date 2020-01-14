Arrest individuals in judges bribery attempt: Malawi elections case

Credible evidence has emerged that three individuals want to sabotage justice by bribing the five constitutional judges presiding over the high-profile 21 May disputed election case. Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda has lodged a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)against the individuals whose names are yet to be disclosed.

The Chief Justice is the highest ranking person in the judiciary. And for him to complain to the bureau not only shows the credibility of the information, but also how serious the issue is. The complaint need to be investigated with the speed it deserves.

However, judging by the delay in naming the individuals and failure to arrest them, the Bureau chief seems to be shielding the individuals. The CJ has presented the names of individuals attempting to bribe the judges. In the same vein, ACB Director Reyneck Matemba should pluck enough courage to reveal names of individuals and effect arrests. The public is interested in knowing who these individuals are and having them arrested.

If they were ordinary people or members of the opposition, ACB would swiftly spring into action. Even other organs of government like the police and Malawi Revenue Authority were going to gang up against the individuals to intimidate them.

The Bureau has always been quick to reveal the names of ordinary people linked to corruption. Matemba should not grow cold feet to mention the names of the individuals. There should be no scarecrows in justice and equality issues. All the people are equal before the law and should be treated the same.

Failure to disclose the names or arrest the individuals is not only acting double standard, but also damaging the credibility of the ACB as an effective organisation that can fight corruption. Malawians are tied of corruption, and it is a moment like this one that the ACB should be professional and show seriousness and prove that it can take action against any person involved in corruption.

The latest revelation of attempted corruption shows how desperate how some people want to subvert justice at all cost. They should feel ashamed that their clandestinemoves are exposed and that no one will take them seriously when they stand on political podium and talk about fighting corruption in the country. The huge sums of money they are using to bribe constitutional court judges could be put to better use by buying drugs, constructing school blocks etc.

Matemba has no excuse at all not to expeditiously investigate the matter and bring perpetrators to book. Delaying the case will only anger Malawians who want justice to be seen to be done. Malawi is now rotten to the core with corruption.

And when high-profile individuals who are supposed to be role models are involved in corruption, it becomes clear that the society has lost its moral fabric. The country needs to be fixed as soon as possible. It is not long that jails will swell with corrupt leaders and their cohorts.

