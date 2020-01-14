Malawi employees to have taxpayer identification number — MRA

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) says all employees in the country will each have a taxpayer identification number (TPIN) to enable them monitor the status of their income tax remittance.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, MRA Head of Corporate Affairs, Steven Kapoloma said the coming in of Msonkho Online, an integrated tax administration system, will enable swift system log-in by taxpayers to electronically transact with MRA.

He said provision of the TPIN to all employees will clear out some administrative issues and empower employees to verify with MRA whether their taxes have been paid.

Kapoloma has since appealed to all taxpayers with registration numbers to update their information through the Know Your Customer (KYC) to access the Msonkho Online platform.

“All clients need to update their KYC and every employer must register their employees and present to the authority their workers National Identification Cards. These will enable MRA to provide every employee a taxpayer identification number and access the online system and observe their Pay as you earn (Paye) proceedings,” Kapoloma said.

Several workers have since commended the move stressing that they look forward to view reports if indeed taxes deducted on their salaries are paid to MRA.

MRA says piloting of Msonkho Online starts this week on January 16 in Blantyre and Mzuzu.

Msonkho Online is touted to enhance tax compliance as it will enable taxpayers to register for tax, file returns, pay taxes and access tax services online at any time.

MRA indicates that the main objective of implementing Msonkho Online is to enhance efficiency and effectiveness in tax compliance management and taxpayer service management by improving and automating business processes.

