Arrest Lule Buleya police killers, demands Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) is breathing down on the state to swiftly arrest police officers who tortured to death albino abduction suspect Buleya Lule who died at Lilongwe police station during interrogation.

CCJP national coordinator Boniface Chibwana said all police officers who were on duty that night at the station when Lule was killed should be arrested.

“We want swift action against the officers who killed Lule. This is impunity and we will not accept it,” said Chibwana.

Chibwana said an investigation should start comprising of independent and impartial organisations, saying the police should not have a say in the investigations because they have an interest.

“Only an independent body can handle such an investigation. People cannot accept any investigation results from the police,” he said.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said he could not comment because the issue has not reached the police officially.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) last week threatened an unspecified action if the killers were not arrested and taken to book for their action.

An autopsy report by pathologist Charles Dzamalala say Lule was tortured before he was electrocuted to death.

Both the police and the government are refusing to comment on the matter.

