Arrest Lule Buleya police killers, demands Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace

April 21, 2019 Owen Khamula -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) is breathing down on the state to swiftly arrest police officers who tortured to death albino abduction suspect Buleya Lule who died at Lilongwe police station during interrogation.

Buleya Lule died in police cell

CCJP national coordinator Boniface Chibwana said all police officers who were on duty that night at the station when Lule was killed should be arrested.

“We want swift action against the officers who killed Lule. This is impunity and we will not accept it,” said Chibwana.

Chibwana said an investigation should start comprising of independent and impartial organisations, saying the police should not have a say in the investigations because they have an interest.

“Only an independent body can handle such an investigation. People cannot accept any investigation results from the police,” he said.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said he could not comment because the issue has not reached the police officially.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) last week threatened an unspecified action if the killers were not arrested and taken to book for their action.

An autopsy report by pathologist Charles Dzamalala say Lule was tortured before he was electrocuted to death.

Both the police and the government are refusing to comment on the matter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Nyasa Dé Malawi Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nyasa Dé Malawi
Guest
Nyasa Dé Malawi

Eeeeh dziko ndi anthu ake..

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
25 minutes ago

More From web