Chakwera says MCP offers hope for ‘better Malawi’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Dr Lazarus Chakwera has said if voted into power during May 21 elections, MCP will encourage and support government policies that would benefit all Malawians regardless of region, tribe or religion.

Chakwera, speaking at Kalumo in Ntchisi on Saturday during the political campaign rally, said Malawi needs to return to the lost glory when the country was industrialised and promoting commercial farming.

“Time is gone when people farmed for food only. We want people to farm as business,” he said.

Chakwera said MCP has devised new mechanism aimed at totally transforming the Agricultural sector, stressing that Malawi is an agro based country.

“On Agriculture, we will ensure that Malawians have access to fertiliser, and on top of that we intend to establish good market systems for our farmers, the problem is that vendors steal from our farmers, we will not allow that,” said Chakwera.

Chakwera said MCP government will ensure that ADMARC should start buying produce in good time.

Prior to the rally Chakwera held whistle stop tours at Chima, Malomo, Kweche Trading Centre.

Chakwera also heaped blame on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government for the socio-economic woes facing the country, saying it was a result of a corrupt regime.

He said DPP has failed in the last five years it has been in power because the leaders were busy enriching themselves through corrupt means and are failing to fight corruption because “they themselves are thieves and corrupt”.

Malawi is not developing because Democratic Progressive Party leaders are too corrupt and they have failed to accomplish what they promised in their 2014 manifesto, these liers need a red card and if you want a new Malawi better for us all, then vote for MCP,” this was the message that Chakwera shared to people in all the areas he toured. Chakwera also assured people of Ntchisi that once he gets onto the presidential post for this country, he will ensure that farmers graduate from farming using hoes to farm machines such as tractors. He further blamed government for late opening of the tobacco selling season citing that this is a deliberate move DPP government is doing to frustrate central region people who most of them rely on tobacco farming for their economic growth. Chakwera also promised Ntchisi residents that his government will make sure that social amnesties like good education, quality health service, tight security for all as well as food security are readily available to Malawi citizens in all areas regardless of tribe, race or political affiliations.

Prior to Chakwera speech, People Party Vice President Ephraim Chivunde spoke urging people of Ntchisi to vote for Chakwera saying he is only candidate who can transform the central this country.

