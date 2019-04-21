Chilima says with or without police promotions, DPP is on its way out

UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Klaus Chilima has challenged the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that although it has promoted police officers en masse, the ruling party should brace for a crashing defeat at the May 21 2019 polls.

Speaking to a record crowd at Kasungu boma on Saturday, Chilima said police officers should be suspicious why they have been promoted just a few days before an election.

The UTM Party torchbearer, who is also the country’s estranged Vice-President, said it is the UTM which has the welfare of the security agents at heart, saying apart from good salaries to match the escalating cost of life, the UTM led government would construct houses for police officers, Malawi Defence Force soldiers, Immigration officers and the prison.

Chilima also assured the people that no one will rig this year’s election.

“On 21 May, you should come out enmasse to vote out this government. Do not be cheated or discouraged, the elections will not be rigged, I can assure you that,” he said.

He lobbied people in the district to vote for him as President and UTM Party councillors and members of Parliament.

Chilima also reiterated his position that he will be “the last Vice-President to be victmised”, saying the holder of the office in the UTM Party administration will have specific duties to avoid breeding a bad working relationship that has rocked the performance of the country’s President and Vice-President over the years.

The UTM presidential hopeful said he is set to be the sixth president of the country after the May 21 elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :