“Arrest the Thugs Now!” — Rights Activists Trapence, Kondowe Slam Police Over Brutal Attack on Namiwa

Human rights activists have demanded the immediate arrest of machete-wielding thugs who violently attacked demonstrators, including Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) Executive Director Sylvester Namiwa, in broad daylight in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairperson Gift Trapence and National Advocacy Platform (NAP) Chairperson Benedicto Kondowe made the call during a press briefing in Lilongwe after visiting Namiwa at his home, where he is nursing serious wounds.

“This was an act of terror—an attack not just on Namiwa, but on democracy itself,” said Trapence. “The law must apply without fear or favour. The police must arrest the perpetrators immediately.”

Namiwa was left with deep cuts on his head and back after being attacked in full view of police officers and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers, who reportedly did nothing to intervene.

Kondowe, who also chairs the Civil Society Elections Integrity Forum (CSEIF), described the incident as “barbaric” and demanded urgent, transparent investigations.

“We cannot allow impunity to thrive in a democratic state,” Kondowe said. “Those behind this violence must face the full weight of the law.”

Namiwa, still in visible pain, expressed disbelief over the inaction of security forces during the attack.

“I was shocked,” he said. “How can the police and army stand by as citizens are brutalised?”

The incident has sent shockwaves across the country, with many questioning the neutrality and professionalism of the security forces amid growing political tensions.

