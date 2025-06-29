Duo Gets 14 Yrs Imprisonment for Vandalising ESCOM Infrastructure

Two men in Mchinji have been sentenced to 14 years in prison for tampering with Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi ESCOM infrastructure prompting the corporation to issue a fresh public appeal to assist in the fight against vandalisation.

Pemphero Kafera Mbewe, aged 30, from Noti Village under Traditional Authority Kazyozyo, and Lloyd Peter, 30, from Sholi Village under Traditional Authority Zulu, were convicted by the Mchinji Magistrate Court for vandalizing ESCOM cables, a crime that continues to derail efforts to expand electricity access across the country.

The conviction followed a successful operation by Mchinji Police, with Prosecutor Sub Inspector Martin Kuliyani describing the sentence as “extraordinary” and a strong deterrent for would-be offenders.

“This judgment sends a clear message that the justice system will not take such offenses lightly,” said Kuliyani.

Reacting to the development, ESCOM’s Chief Public Relations and Communications Officer, Pilirani Phiri, lauded the ruling and emphasized that vandalism of power infrastructure is not only illegal but also sabotages national development efforts.

“This is a welcome ruling that reinforces our call for stiffer penalties against perpetrators of vandalism,” said Phiri.

Phiri added that “the theft and destruction of ESCOM infrastructure directly affect service delivery, delay connections, and increase operational costs, which in turn impact all Malawians,” he said.

Phiri extended gratitude to the Malawi Police Service, particularly the Mchinji Police Station, for the swift response and collaboration that led to the arrest and successful prosecution of the culprits. He also appealed to the public to join hands in safeguarding electricity infrastructure.

“We urge community members to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. Power infrastructure is a national asset, and its protection is a shared responsibility,” he said.

Phiri also reiterated that vandalism is a serious criminal offense under the law, and ESCOM will continue working closely with law enforcement to ensure that offenders are brought to justice.

As cases of vandalism persist, ESCOM is intensifying public awareness campaigns and strengthening surveillance mechanisms to curb the vice and ensure reliable electricity supply across Malawi.

