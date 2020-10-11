Asian community bails out Kasungu granny on World Homeless Day

The Asian community in Kasungu on Saturday donated hundreds of thousand kwacha worth of various items to 71 year old, Margaret Magombo, who supports six grandchildren–all under the age of ten.

The donation was in commemoration of World Homeless Day which falls on October 10 each year.

The community donated, among others, various groceries, flour and rice.

The community’s representative, Abid Mehmood, said their goal was that they help in establishing a shop for the family.

Nyasa Times understands that the donation was in response to the district police office who established the problems Magombo, and her grandchildren were experiencing.

Agness, one of the old lady’s grandchildren, was intercepted by police in the district for selling plastic-packed water without following Covid-19 measures set by the munincipality.

“During interrogations, Agness told us that she was more than a father and mother to her family which is headed by a 71 year old granny.

“After investigations, we launched a WhatsApp group which we named Agness Support Initiative to woe funds for the family and luckily enough the support has been overwhelming,” said Sergeant Richard Maliwu who launched the online portal.

And in an interview, Mehmood said they would see to it that the family does not struggle anymore. “As business people we support businesses. If the family owns a business, they will be able to feed and support themselves. Children will be able to go to school and change their life stories,” said Mehmood. Magombo while thanking the Asian community for the donation, saluted the district police office for the initiative. “We are from Balaka and we came here to work in tobacco farms as tenants together with my daughter. But my daughter passed away four years ago and the husband deserted us soon after and left me with the children. It has not been easy, and that is why my grandchild Agness had to act the father and mother role as I am not that energetic anymore, ” she said. Sargent Maliwu has since said they want to see the children going back to school by soliciting more funds from the WhatsApp group initiative. According to him, apart from the Asian community, his group has sourced funds from other well-wishers with which they have managed to buy clothes, shoes, iron sheets, house bricks and food, among others. “We are still asking for further help from well wishers. The family wants basic needs so that the children can return to school,” said Maliwu.

