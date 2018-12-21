Asian man suspected of killing wife in Lilongwe

December 21, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 5 Comments

An Asian man is being held on suspicion of killing his wife, police sources confirmed to Nyasa Times.

Police said a daughter of Jabbar Akbanies in Lilongwe was found murdered at her residence.

She was found with a slit throat and a knife in her neck at her residence in Area 9.

According to police, the woman was found by  neighbours after her parents failed to get her on the phone. 

The deceased was 35 with 2 kids.

Police are investigating the murder but the husband is the prime suspect.

Sources, say the husband is also being investigated on drug related matter.

Police declined to comment that the husband had confessed to the killing.

Come on guys don’t be racist. If u compare in percentage who is commitin more crimes? It’s just that we look at indians from a negative point of view n when few commit crimes it looks like all of them are bad. Though I personally have benefited alot n have very good relationship with most of them who seem to be one of good people

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Uyo
Guest
Uyo

That’s why kamuzu kept shady Indians at arms length. The not so shady ones he kept close eyes on. No Malawi seems like free for all nonsense. Indian committing fraud, kidnapping, murder, next well hear one is standing for president.
Get rid off the non eligible ones now you greedy politicians.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
A Yao Man
Guest
A Yao Man

True that,This country seems like it has been sold to Indians. Strip their citizenship and deport them. Folk off

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
THIRD EYE
Guest
THIRD EYE

ENOUGH OF THIS RUBBISH PIPO

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Mike
Guest
Mike

These people must go where they came from. They are messing our economy.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
4 hours ago

