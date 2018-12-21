Asian man suspected of killing wife in Lilongwe

An Asian man is being held on suspicion of killing his wife, police sources confirmed to Nyasa Times.

Police said a daughter of Jabbar Akbanies in Lilongwe was found murdered at her residence.

She was found with a slit throat and a knife in her neck at her residence in Area 9.

According to police, the woman was found by neighbours after her parents failed to get her on the phone.

The deceased was 35 with 2 kids.

Police are investigating the murder but the husband is the prime suspect.

Sources, say the husband is also being investigated on drug related matter.

Police declined to comment that the husband had confessed to the killing.

