Ombudsman to take action on Escom fuel theft

December 21, 2018 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

The public protector, Office of the Ombudsman will investigate  the theft of 4.2 million litres of diesel for generators that  Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi(Escom) hired from Aggreko Limited to reduce prolonged power blackouts.

Ombudsman; Martha Chizuma Mwangonde:  To probe Escom theft of fuel

According to a letter seen by Nyasa Times  sent to Escom  by the Ombudsman Martha Chizuma dated December 18 2018,  her office office has in recent months been observing a public outcry on  power utility body’s alleged irregularities and mismanagement of the fuel.

“It is my considered view that loss of such a huge amount of fuel cannot happen without  systematic and administrative failures within Escom,” reads Chizuma’s letter.

“My office’s mandate demands that the loss be properly  investigated and appropriate remedies put in place,” it adds.

The Ombudsman informs Escom that the letter serves to notify the corporation that  “in accordance with the legal mandate under both the Constitution and the Ombudsman Act, my office has  decided to properly  investigate this issue.”

Escom has been asked to nominate a senior person within the institution who is familiar  with the issues and with authority to speak on behalf of the organisation to liaise with the office of the Ombudsman by January 11 2019.

Escom chief executive officer Allexon Chiwaya  has since said  the institution will comply with the investigations.

“We will comply with the directive by sending our director of system and market operator to appear before you not later than 11th January, 2018,” Chiwaya said a letter sent to Ombudsman dated  December 19 2018.

A report of the 4.2 million litres theft compiled by the Escom head of security indicates that the company suspects collusion between drivers, fuel attendants, guards and Aggreko staff.

The issues came to light when State Vice-President Saulos Chilima revealed at his UTM party political rally about the fuel theft and  misprocurement of goods worth K5 billion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
3 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
Magnus KasparovDundutiVinjenje Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Magnus Kasparov
Guest
Magnus Kasparov

And where is Reyneck Matemba in all this? Is this not an ACB issue?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Dunduti
Guest
Dunduti

ESCOM KUNACHULUKITSA ZIBWANA ABWENZE NDALAMAZO , MLONDA ANGABE MA TRUCK 50 A MAFUTA? Fotseki boma la nkhalambazi lichokadi 2019

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
Vinjenje
Guest
Vinjenje

DIPHWIPHWI !

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes