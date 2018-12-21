Malawi Airline forced to abandon take-off: Chileka Airport dogs disruption

December 21, 2018 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

A Malawian Airlines aircraft was this week forced to abandon take-off at Blantyre-Chileka International Airport  after pilot sighted dogs on the final lap on the runway.

A Malawian Airline plane had to abandon take-off

 A Boeing  737 700 plane looked fairly stable as it made the approach to final lap on the runway but as it was about to make a final lap the pilot got alert of the dogs  which trespassed into the runway through a broken fence and  aborted the take off.

The pilot felt the dogs are not dangerous but could have been inconvenient for the take-off.

Nervous fliers were in panic mode but the cabin crew assured them of their safety.

The plane was scheduled to leave Chileka Airport at 4PM but had to delay for 45 minutes  for airport officials to clear the dogs.

Chileka Airport commandant Dixy Kwatani confirmed the development, saying the plane was later cleared for departure.

Kwatani said the safety of passengers and crew is of utmost importance and would not  be compromised.  

But Chileka Airport has been facing a lot of problems  including  a fire engine crisis as its only engine develops faults almost every week because it is old.

According to civil aviation requirements, a plane cannot depart or land at the airport without a functional fire engine, the development has compelled the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) to use Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and Blantyre City Council (BCC) engines.

 Ministry of Transport and Public Works spokesperson James Chakwera confirmed that the only fire engine at the airport develops faults regularly as the machine is old.

Chakwera said government is in the process of procuring new fire engines for both Chileka and Kamuzu International Airport through developmental partners- estimated at about K300 million per fire engine

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

3
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
3 Comment authors
rrrrrVinjenjeBigMan Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
BigMan
Guest
BigMan

But this DPP government has to go, anzathu ku Gatwick are being disrupted by drones, ife zoona disruption ikhala kuti galu waphwasula mpanda ku Airport? Shame on APM.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Vinjenje
Guest
Vinjenje

A Government of thieves.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
rrrrr
Guest
rrrrr

Kkkkkkk nyani kuzimitsa magetsi dziko lonse kkkkk

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago

More From Nyasatimes