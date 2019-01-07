Aspiring MP Bandawe gets court order against MCP not to declare Lunguzi candidate

The High Court in Lilongwe has granted Malawi Congress Party (MCP) primary election losing candidate Patrick Bandawe an injunction restraining MCP from decalring his opponent and incumbent legislator Luliana Lunguzi winner of the controversial primary elections which the party held in the Dedza East constituency.

Bandawe rushed to court after he claimed unfairness in the handling of primaries in his constituency.

MCP elections director Elias Chakwera said Bandawe’s grievances were addressed.

But Bandawe said he was not impressed with the outcome of the mediation talks he had with party officials.

“The officials conceded in my face that I won the elections, not Juliana Lunguzi but said they had to make a political decision in her favour, this is why I rushed to the court,” he said.

He said it was unfair that the party declared Lunguzi winner after the presiding officer duly declared him winner.

“What I want is justice, nothing else,” said Bandawe, adding, “I am the rightful winner of the primary elections.”

MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said it was the wish of the party to resolve the issue within the party hierarchy without going to the courts.

He said the party, however, regrets that Bandawe has resolved to go to the courts instead of taking the party advice.

The party spokesman says aspirants not satisfied with primary elections results can stand as independent candidates despite signing a commitment to stay in the party after losing the elections.

MCP was the first party to start conducting primary elections after its convention and has since set the pace again to be the first to unveil its presidential running mate in business mogul Muhammad Sidik Mia.

