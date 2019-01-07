Mzuni to maintain Gilbert Chirwa as  head coach

Mzuzu University Football Club has said it will maintain legend Gilbert Chirwa as head coach and Edson Kadenge Mwafulirwa as his assistant in the 2019 season.

Chirwa and Mwafulirwa took over from Alex Ngwira and Ogrieve Macnebert Kazuwa as head and assistant respectively early in the second round of the 2018 season when the team was on position 15 and fighting relegation.

Chairperson for Mzuni FC, Albert Mtungambera Harawa, said management of the club has been impressed with the performance of the two tacticians and for the first time the team will take part in the Airtel Top 8 Cup after finishing on position 8.

“As executive we are satisfied with the job done by Mr Chirwa and Mr Mwafulirwa. They took over the team when it was fighting relegation but now we are saying we finished on position 8 and we will play in the Airtel Top 8 this season,” said Harawa.

Commenting on the directive by Mzuzu University management last season that the team should comprise of only students, Harawa who is a lecturer in the Department of Languages and Literature said the constitution crafted way back for the club clearly stipulates that players for Mzuni FC shall comprise both students and non students.

“We are still discussing with the university management on the matter. We had a meeting with the student body who are the owners of the team where it was observed that the team should continue comprising students and non students as an outreach programme to citizenship close and around Mzuzu University campus as stipulated in the club’s constitution.

“If anything, Mzuzu University Football Club should find other means of generating income to top up on what the university management offers the team,” explained Harawa.

