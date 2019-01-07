Nomads sign Babatunde: Nigerian striker now at Lali Lubani Road from Masters

Nigerian talisman Babatunde Adeboye has joined Mighty Be Forward Wanderers after siging a three-year deal from Master Security

Babatunde left the 2018 Carlsberg Cup Champions as a free agent.

The Nomads have brought in Babatunde to fill the boots of Yamikani Chester who is going to Czech Republic.

Babatunde who will be unveiled at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre on Tuesday to the Nomads supporters said he was “so happy” to have signed for one of the biggest clubs in Malawi.

“It’s a dream come true for me,” said the Nigerian striker whose services were also being sought after by champions and Nomads’ age-old rivals Nyasa Big Bullets before Nomads pulled a fast one.

He said “Wanderers have conquered my heart.”

Babatunde said the opportunity to work with tactician Bob Mpinganjira and play with some of the best players like Alfred Manyozo jnr, Zicco Mkanda , Lucky Malata in the country was simply “too good to turn down.”

Wanderers general secretary Mike Butao described Babatunde as a “fantastic” signing.

“We are pleased to announce that Wanderers has signed Babatunde . We are happy and impressed with his services,” said Butao.

Wanderers Team Manager Steven Madeira described Babatunde as one of the skillful players.

“Baba is a very good player who bring others into the game. With Nomads creativity he should score more often” said Madeira on Monday.

“He is a good player and looking forward to work with him. His finishing is perfect and he is also a hard worker,” said Madeira.

Wanderers are expected to sign more few players, the club officials hinted.

Meanwhile, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and Football Association of Malawi (FAM) have asked clubs and players to adhere to transfer rules and regulations to avoid misunderstandings.

Said Sulom general secretary Williams Banda: “For the transfers to be orderly and successful, there are procedures and guidelines which are contained under the Rules and Regulations of the League.

“We, therefore, urge the teams as well as players to follow the laid down procedures.”

He said teams should follow domestic player transfer system (DPTS) and Mpira Connect in processing player transfers.

