Malawi needs youth, women for economic growth—Church and Society

The CCAP Synod of Livingstonia’s Church and Society says Malawi needs to invest massively in youths and women if its goal of realising social-economic and political growth is to achieved.

Happy Mhango, monitoring, evaluation and learning manager at Church and Society said in Karonga ahead of a 10 year long multimillion kwacha project the society is going to implement in the districts of Karonga and Rumphi.

Making a presentation under the theme ‘children, youth and community for change’, Mhango said the project will be implemented in the areas of Traditional Authorities (Taa) Wansambo in Karonga and Mlowe and Chapinduka in Rumphi.

According to Mhango, youths and women are key to any country’s economic growth hence the idea for the project with an objective of empowering them.

“Women and youths have been undermined big time to such an extent that their input towards the country’s economic growth has not been felt and appreciated. This project will ensure that they are empowered,” said Mhango in an interview.

He added: “Our goal to give the youths and women opportunities to be involved in economic activities like entrepreneurship and having access to social protection programs that are there and make sure children grow up in an environment where they are protected and are safe so that they realise their aspirations at the end of the day.”

Karonga district youth officer, Jessie Wasambo, said the 10 year project will “definitely change lives for the better.”

The project, which will begin with a baseline survey soon, is being funded by Transform Aid International.

