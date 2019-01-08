Malawi army soldier killed in Karonga accident identified

January 8, 2019 Judith Moyo – Nyasa Times

Malawi Police Services have identified a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier who died in a head-on collision involving a lorry and a minibus at Uliwa, in Karonga.

Northern Region police assistant spokesman Martin Bwanali said the soldier is Anthony Chunga who died Sunday night alongside a young girl whose particulars are yet to be established.

Bwanali said the girl was in the minibus as a passenger while Chunga was driving a lorry.

MDF spokesman Paul Chiphwanya said Chunga  was based at Chilumba Barracks.

Police said the accident  occurred after Chunga lost control of the vehicle when he  failed to negotiate a bend and ended up colliding with the minibus from the opposite direction.

The minibus was being driven by Listen Kumwenda, 34,  who sustinaed injuries with five passengers.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged.

