Attorney General apologises over arrest of journalist Gregory Gondwe

Attorney General, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda has apologized to Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) over the arrest of its Managing Director, Gregory Gondwe.

Police arrested Gondwe on Tuesday and put him in arbitrary detention before confiscating the institution’s electronic gadgets.

MISA Malawi Chairperson Tereza Ndanga has confirmed the development; saying they held a meeting with Nyirenda at Capital Hill on Wednesday.

Ndanga adds during the meeting, the government’s principal legal advisor also committed to repealing or reviewing some archaic laws that restrict media freedom, freedom of expression and violate right to privacy.

“The laws in question include sedition laws and sections of Protected Flags, Emblems and Names Act which are usually used to punish government critics and are inconsistent with the Constitution of Malawi which guarantees freedom of opinion, freedom of expression and media,” explains Ndanga in a statement.

Police arrested Gondwe on Tuesday; forcing him to disclose source of information on a story that indicated government had paid K1.3 billion to corruption suspect and businessman Zuneith Sattar on a contract still under a restriction order by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for possible corruption.

