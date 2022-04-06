Court frees on bail police officer suspected to have stolen district commissioner’s goats

A court in Nsanje has freed on bail a police officer accused of stealing goats of Nsanje District commissioner.

Nsanje First Grade Magistrate Court has granted bail to Sub-Inspector Richard Mpomba of Marka Police Unit suspected of stealing 13 goats.

State Prosecutor Sub-Inspector Victor Nachuma told the court that Mpomba and his three co-accused stole 13 goats belonging to the Nsanje District Commissioner Dr Medson Matchaya.

Mpomba pleaded not guilty while the trio pleaded guilty.

Lawyer representing Mpomba, Moses Nkhono asked for the court bail.

First Grade Magistrate Watson Mankhanamba has granted bail on the conditions that Mpomba pays K50,000:00 cash, produce surety bond of K50,000 and should be reporting to the nearest police every Friday.

The case has since been adjourned to April 19, 2022 for hearing.

Mpomba, 43, hails from Mwendonthengo in Senior Chief Tengani in Nsanje.

