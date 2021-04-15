Attorney General meets President Chakwera after MEC storm
Attorney General Chikosa Silungwe on Wednesday afternoon met President Lazarus Chakwera hours after the Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) storm which threatens to tear apart the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM in the Tonse alliance led government.
Officials at State House have given the news of the meeting a blackout but sources said the two met “on issues concerning MEC.”
The meeting came after MEC said with the advice from the Attorney General – government chief legal advisor – that following government’s decision to rescind the appointment of two Commissioners of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), Jean Mathanga and Linda Kunje, the commission can no longer discharge its duties..
Attorney General advised that MEC cannot continue to implement its activities as it has no legal authority or basis until Section 75 (1) of the Constitution has been complied with.
Section 75 (1) of the Constitution stipulates that there shall be an Electoral Commission which shall consist of a Chairman who shall be a Judge nominated in that behalf by the Judicial Service Commission and such other members, not being less than six, as may be appointed in accordance with an Act of Parliament.
On June 7 2020, former President Peter Mutharika appointed Justice Kachale as Chairperson. Other Commissioners were Arthur Nanthuru, Steve Duwa, Mathanga, Kunje, Anthony Mukumbwa and Olivia Liwewe.
With Mathanga and Kunje’s appointment rescinded, it means the Commission is left with four Commissioners.
Two legal scholars faulted government’s decision to dismiss Mathanga and Kunje as commissioners of the MEC, opining that the two are at liberty to challenge the decision in court.
MEC chairperson Chifundo Kachale, a judge of the High Court of Malawi, said: “In view of this development and advice [from the AG], the commission has henceforth no legal authority or basis to continue implementing its activities which become suspended by operation of the law until further notice.”
In its communication, the OPC purported that Mathanga and Kunje were adjudged incompetent by the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court in the May 21 2019 Presidential Election Nullification Case.
However, Mathanga argues that the Supreme Court did not find their commission to be incompetent.
In August 2020, Silungwe advised government to formally write appointment letters to the two after OPC sought legal advice on three issues, including the legality of the appointment of the two commissioners after the Public Appointments Committee of Parliament recommended their dismissal.
President Lazarus Chakwera is also on record as having said that he would not endorse letters of appointment for the two because they were part of an incompetent commission that managed the May 21 2019 presidential election.
We are not in support of Kunje and Mathanga. Nope but we need to religiously prevent MCP from its efforts to hijack MEC for future political abuses. We also need to ensure the Law is followed. MCP is proving to be a thorne more painful than DPP. Very intolerant and full of impunity.
Chikhosi is indeed very dull. Which court in Malawi sat to adjudge Mathanga and Kunje incopentent. Please stupid man get proper advise. From my recollection there has been no case in any court in Malawi where the court was asked to adjudge competence of the commissioners unless you tell me rules of justice are not being followed where one is supposed to be heard on accusation.
This Chikhosi is a certified bastard and very stupid. He was retired and now redandunt . Imagine he is employing a jc holder and give him the post of director. How stupid.
Chakwera being humiliated for his actions. As the sitting president, the AG is the only person to listen to on legal matters.
Where in the world did the president defied advise by his AG? This is strange.
Mr. President, your downfall is nigh. Please stalk take yourself,
This meeting should have happened before Chakwera made his ill-advised decision. Chakwera was told not to be emotional about this whole MEC thing but this president is deaf. Kusamva.
This is not emotional decision. It’s a well thought and consulted move. Go cry somewhere
zofuna chifukwa mtima wosaleza (Intolerance).
Nkhondo yapa chiweniweni. On this is support kunje and mathanga. I also think as a country we should learn to move on, this life of revenge can’t take us anywhere
Nyekhwe! Infact there hasn’t been MEC since June 7, 2020 which was also endorsed by Chakwera. Kkkkkk abusa. Constitutional crisis!! Who is now the president of Malawi by law? Yankhani nokha