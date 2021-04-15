Police finally zero in on Sumbuleta over sexual harassment allegations

Malawi Police say they have finally instituted criminal investigations on Aubrey Sumbuleta, former Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Director General.

Sumbuleta is accused of sexual harassment at the national broadcaster

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the development.

He also said the police have instituted another criminal investigation on MBC security officer who allegedly shot Blessings Nyondo, former Polytechnic student.

Kadadzera said the police were responding to recommendations by Malawi Human Rights Commission’s enquiry reports on the two matters.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!