MCP party poll monitors demand payment

April 15, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Over 130 Malawi Congress Party (MCP) election monitors are pressing for payment of their services from the party.

Kunkuyu: Let them use proper channels

They are accusing the party leadership of failing to pay them at least K18 million for working as monitors during the May 2019 elections.

They claimed their efforts to engage the party leadership have yielded no positive results.

MCP’s Secretary General, Eisenhower Mkaka was not available for a comment but Campaign Director Moses Kunkuyu advised the concerned members to use other channels to have their grievances addressed.

