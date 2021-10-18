Attorney General says some compensation claims unrealistic

Attorney General (AG) Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda says members of the public are claiming hefty amounts of money from the government for being offended but, he has said, most of the compensation claims are “unrealistic.”

Nyasa Times understands that the office if the AG is scrutinizing K800 billion worth of compensation demands from lawyers representing different people in the country.

Some claims, according to AG Nyirenda, appear fraudulent as they are “apparently too hefty.”

Nyirenda says it is surprising that lawyers “dream up figures” on behalf of their clients, advising that they need to be careful when they receive instructions for claims.

“I have got so many claims where lawyers are claiming and manufacturing clients’ issues,” Nyirenda says.

Over the last few months, the country has seen compensations—from government coffers—being given out to claimants; and, chief among them, has been the Msundwe rape case saga.

Women Lawyers Association (WLA), who represented Msundwe rape victims in the case on pro bono basis, got K255 million – a development that ruffled feathers amongst Malawians.

There has also been a compensation claim from Lule’s widow whose husband, Buleya, died while in police custody for suspicion that he had a hand in the killing of a boy with albinism.

Lule’s widow, Charity, demanded, through her lawyer, George Kadzipatike, a compensation of K331 million which was later dropped to K80 million and then to K45 million following negotiations with the AG’s office.

Recently, musician Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kalua, and two others have claimed K800 million from government for false imprisonment, malicious prosecution and damages for defamation.

The matter relates to the arrest of the three in June last year. They were accused of handing out cash to prospective voters in Rumphi District.

The State withdrew the case in September last year and was granted 12 months within which to take the matter back to court if there would be evidence.

The K800 billion, if it were approved, represents 40 percent of the present budget between July 1 2020 to March 31 2022 pegged at K1.995 trillion.

Nyirenda says he will fight the unscrupulous claims head-on, and make sure the fraudulent are brought to book.

“When you are filing a case in court, you make a sworn statement, stating that whatever is said is true to the best of your knowledge and you understand that when you say something that is false, you will be liable for perjury,” he says.

