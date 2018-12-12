Attorney General sued over Minister Nankhumwa’s defamatory remarks: Ngoka demands K50m compensation

Former Kasungu Municipality chief executive officer, who was sent on forced leave pending an investigation following accusations of maladministration, has gone to court to claim K50 million from Minister of Local Government and Rural Developmen Kondwani Nankhumwa for his loose tongue.

Nankhumwa: Allegedly made the remarks

Nankhumwa alleged that Ngoka and Nkhotakota district commissioner Felix Mkandawire were sent on forced leave because they were allegedly involved in corruption.

The minister made the statement during the commemoration of the African Day of Decentralisation in August this year in Lilongwe.

Ngoka is, meanwhile, demanding a cool K50 million from Attorney General for the statement of the minister.

Nankhumwa now has the difficult task of proving that Ngoka was indeed involved in corruption.

Ngoka’s claims through a demand letter to the Attorney General’s Chambers by his lawyers, Mbulo Attorneys at Law seen by Nyasa Times.

Lawyer Leonard Mbulo said he has filed in the High Court summons against the Attorney General giving the office 28 days to satisfy theclaim or make a submission for defence.

“Take notice that if you fail to satisfy the claim or tofile a defence and list of documents or to return the respondent within the time started… the claimant may proceed with the claim and judgement may be entered against you without further notice,” reads part of the summons documents.

The lawyer argues that Nankhumwa remarks were defamatory as his client moral standing in society has been lowered as people now perceive him as a corrupt person.

Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale could not immediately comment.

Ngoka is not new to rushing to court. When he was DC for Machinga, he also obtained a court injunction restraining the state, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development and their agents from posting him to Lilongwe until the controversy surrounding his posting was clarified.

