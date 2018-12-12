Chiefs urge Chakwera to solve MCP primaries wrangle in Dowa South East

Six Dowa chiefs have asked Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera to intervene in political differences being faced by MP aspirants in their district’s South East Constituency where MCP’s Njoka Chimpeni is the incumbent.

At a press conference in Lilongwe on Tuesday, the chiefs, who declared to be speaking on behalf of fellow chiefs, Group Village HeadmanKumphira said there is need for Chakwera to address the problems which has arisen due to differences in the number of areas of people expected to vote.

The chiefs at the presser

GVH Kumphira said people of Mkukula love peace and failure to come up with a solution on the number of areas is a recipe for civil war.

“We don’t want fighting here, we dont want shedding of blood here, so we are asking MCP to solve these problems,” Kumphira said.

Contestants for Dowa South East Constituency for the MCP primaries are the incumbent Chimpeni, former Minister of Energy Halima Daudi, Harry Chikumbanje, Hope Zamba and Gibson Kawiri.

The press conference comes amid background that Chimpeni dragged the party to court accusing it of siding with former Minister Daudi.

In October this year, Njoka petitioned MCP’s Director of Elections Dr Elias Chakwera to make a determination on the number of areas inthe constituency.

A letter seen by our reporter in Lilongwe indicate that the constituency had 110 areas as according to 2017 documentation but the constituency committee discovered there was an alternative figure of 210 areas which they allege was compiled by one candidate in the area which the party is favouring.

The letter, which was copied to the party’s secretary general, regional chairman, regional director of elections William Gwengwe and regional administrative secretary, says the committee was saddened and shocked with the revelation that the party is supporting the 210 area committees.

The committee threaten to boycot the primaries once the leadership continues with its favouritism.

“We are asking you, Sir, to quickly look into our concern otherwise we will boycott the forth coming primaries,” says the petition, signed by district chairperson, district youth treasurer, district committee member, constituency chairperson, area chairperson, Chankhungu 1 and Nansundwe.

Addressing the press conference on Tuesday, GVH Kumphira said they don’t want to interfere in party politics but they are only interested in peace.

The chiefs denies that they have been sent but just working for the interest of their subjects.

Senior Group Village Headman Chigwere said if problems locking Dowa South East Constituency are not solved, the best way is for MCP not to field their candidate there.

“We are living in fear, we don’t know what will happen next,” Chigwere said.

The other chiefs present were Kawaza, Kapasule, Kacheta and Makombe.

