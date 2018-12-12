Malawi needs dictatorial leadership to win battle against corruption, says Kyungu

Paramount Chief Kyungu of Karonga and Chitipa says Malawi needs dictatorial leadership to completely stamp out corruption.

Kyungu (3rd l), Matmeba and others during the commemoration in Karonga

Kyungu expressed the sentiments in Karonga on Sunday during International Anti-corruption Day commemoration.

He said despite several efforts to curb the malpractice, corruption remains high in the country.

“There is decentralization in place, but still the rate of corruption is too high in councils especially in Masaf [Malawi Social ActionFund] activities under Local Development Fund.

“Communities still nurse corruption instead of reporting the malpractice and I think Malawi needs dictatorship type of leadership to address this malpractice once and for all,” Kyungu said.

He said the commemoration needed to serve as a reminder for people to reflect on their attitude towards corruption.

Kyungu urged the youth to be the soldiers of change in curbing corrupt practices in the country.

Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General Reyneck Matemba conceded that fighting corruption is a challenge.

“Let me accept that as ACB, we are facing huge challenges to fight corruption in the country. We move one step forward and two steps backward,” he said.

Matemba further said he believes that the youth have potential to change the future because they are still young and that is why they thought to involve them in the fight.

The day was commemorated under the theme ‘Youth involvement in corruption fight: a sustainable path to Africa’s transformation’.

During the event, ACB launched Client and Service Charter and Corruption and Fraud Prevention Policy booklets to help deal with corruption issues in the country.

