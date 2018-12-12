Wanderers star Kamwendo displays his love for fiancé Rose Hussein during send-off

December 12, 2018 Arkangel Tembo -Mana 6 Comments

Be Forward Wanderers long serving midfielder Joseph Kamwendo and his sweetheart Rose Hussein have put  any interested suitors  at bay  during a send-off in Naperi, Blantyre to prepaper their wedding on December 26.

  • Kamwendo at the send-off in Napaeri, Blantyre.-Photo by Arkangel Tembo
  • Flaunting the love: Kamwendo gives his sweetheart flowersPhoto by Arkangel Tembo
  • Kamwendo get into the grooves with finance Rose HusseinPhoto by Arkangel Tembo

Kamwendo also popularly known as ‘JK’ said he is “thrilled” that he will be marrying the love of his life.

 The wedding will be officiated at St Anthony Catholic Parish in Chinyonga Township before areception at Hills Garden in BCA in the commercial capital.

“I am happy to finally settle down. It gives me stability and responsibility. Hopefully, this could also improve my career,” Kamwendo said.

Kamwendo had the send off a day after scoring a stunning goal for his club that landed them in Fisd Challenge Cup finals.

He is a big name in Malawi football as he played for a number of big teams outside the country like TP Mazembe, Orlando Pirates. Healso played in Denmark and Mozambique.

Malema
Guest
Malema

Kodi Jahman azakwatira liti?

45 minutes ago
45 minutes ago
Shaft Sachapandimadzi
Guest
Shaft Sachapandimadzi

What happened to nkazi wake wakuMchinji uja?? Uja ali naye Ana atatu uja..

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mwiri
Guest
Mwiri

Inu a Kampopi FC ngati mwakhuta fodya wanuyo musamaike ma komenti ovunda pano chete!!!!!!!! jk ndi deal or ali ndi ana ten palibe kanthu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Ngolongoliwa
Guest
Ngolongoliwa

Kodi mesa kamwendo ali ndi ana ndi zizukulu?

2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Mwiri
Guest
Mwiri

Uyunso ndi comment ya sapota wakampopi fc ndudu basi jk ndi deal

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Chiswa B
Guest
Chiswa B

interesting. he says this will improve his career?? are you sure? you are in your twilight zone man

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

