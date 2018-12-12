Wanderers star Kamwendo displays his love for fiancé Rose Hussein during send-off

Be Forward Wanderers long serving midfielder Joseph Kamwendo and his sweetheart Rose Hussein have put any interested suitors at bay during a send-off in Naperi, Blantyre to prepaper their wedding on December 26.

Kamwendo at the send-off in Napaeri, Blantyre.-Photo by Arkangel Tembo

Flaunting the love: Kamwendo gives his sweetheart flowersPhoto by Arkangel Tembo

Kamwendo get into the grooves with finance Rose HusseinPhoto by Arkangel Tembo

Kamwendo also popularly known as ‘JK’ said he is “thrilled” that he will be marrying the love of his life.

The wedding will be officiated at St Anthony Catholic Parish in Chinyonga Township before areception at Hills Garden in BCA in the commercial capital.

“I am happy to finally settle down. It gives me stability and responsibility. Hopefully, this could also improve my career,” Kamwendo said.

Kamwendo had the send off a day after scoring a stunning goal for his club that landed them in Fisd Challenge Cup finals.

He is a big name in Malawi football as he played for a number of big teams outside the country like TP Mazembe, Orlando Pirates. Healso played in Denmark and Mozambique.

