Wanderers star Kamwendo displays his love for fiancé Rose Hussein during send-off

Be Forward Wanderers long serving midfielder Joseph Kamwendo and his sweetheart Rose Hussein have put any interested suitors at bay during a send-off in Naperi, Blantyre to prepaper their wedding on December 26.
Kamwendo also popularly known as ‘JK’ said he is “thrilled” that he will be marrying the love of his life.
The wedding will be officiated at St Anthony Catholic Parish in Chinyonga Township before areception at Hills Garden in BCA in the commercial capital.
“I am happy to finally settle down. It gives me stability and responsibility. Hopefully, this could also improve my career,” Kamwendo said.
Kamwendo had the send off a day after scoring a stunning goal for his club that landed them in Fisd Challenge Cup finals.
He is a big name in Malawi football as he played for a number of big teams outside the country like TP Mazembe, Orlando Pirates. Healso played in Denmark and Mozambique.
Kodi Jahman azakwatira liti?
What happened to nkazi wake wakuMchinji uja?? Uja ali naye Ana atatu uja..
Inu a Kampopi FC ngati mwakhuta fodya wanuyo musamaike ma komenti ovunda pano chete!!!!!!!! jk ndi deal or ali ndi ana ten palibe kanthu
Kodi mesa kamwendo ali ndi ana ndi zizukulu?
Uyunso ndi comment ya sapota wakampopi fc ndudu basi jk ndi deal
interesting. he says this will improve his career?? are you sure? you are in your twilight zone man