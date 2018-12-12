Ganizani Makhumula sues SDA Church: Demanding K16m in compesation

Son to late tycoon and politician, ‘Sir’ James Ojukwu Makhumula has dragged to court the Blantyre-based Sunnyside Seventh Day Adventist (SDA)Church, demanding K16 million in compensation for blocking a road to his plot.

Lawyers in court

The church and Ganizani Makhumula have been entangled in court battle since 2007 after the men of collar decided to block the road that leads to Makhumula’s plot in the same suburb vicinity of Sunyside.

Makhumula has been using the road which passes through the church’s compound as a pathway to his residence, a thing which does not please the SDA’s congregation.

According to documents Nyasa Times has sourced from the High Court and Supreme Court of Appeal in Blantyre, the church had sued Makhumula on 9th August, 2007 for trespassing but lost the case in a ruling that was made on 4th June, 2012.

According to the document, the church through its lawyers Tembenu, Masumbu & Company appealed against the ruling on 20th November, 2012 but the Supreme Court in its ruling sustained the HighCourt’s decision which favored Makhumula.

And now Makhumula has hit back at the church, demanding a compensation of K16 million. Through his lawyers of Salimu & Associates, he is demanding he is accusing the church of blocking the road.

The church has constructed a brick wall on the controversial road in attempt to block the pathway which leads to Makhumula’s plot. Makhumula’s lawyers filed the lawsuit on 17th Septembe, 2018.

Makhumula claims that he has lost close to K16 million inpotential rentals which he could have earned over the years if the church had not blocked access to his plot.

