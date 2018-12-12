Health workers ‘not attending to’ patients in NkhataBay at Liuzi Health Center

Communities in the area of Traditional Authority Zilakoma in Nkhata Bay have expressed frustration over a habit of negligence by health workers at Liuzi Health Center, who leave some patients to return home unattended to.

Patients waiting for treatment at the health centre.-Photo by Type Mbewe, Mana

Group Village Headman Dambanjoka, one of the 29 village heads in the area, said the workers give excuses of being off duty when an emergency situation is brought to the facility.

“Sometimes patients are sent back home without treatment. When we try to ask, we are told that they (medical personnel) are gone to attend a seminar.

“Last Saturday, one woman from my village was sent back with her child who had an asthma attack saying the doctor and nurse were not around,” said chief Dambanjoka.

He further disclosed that despite lodging numerous complaints with the Area Development Committee, nothing has been achieved.

Nkhata Bay District Health Office Public Relations Officer, Christopher Singini acknowledged receiving reports of the two employees at the facility, giving excuses of not being on duty when clients came to the facility on emergency.

“It is true that Liuzi Health Center has only two members ofstaff; and we have received complaints of patients being sent back home unattended to.

“This is however, due to lack of coordination between the staff themselves as they reportedly give excuses of not being on duty which has eventually left patients returning home frustrated,” said Singini.

Singini however, was quick to state that the District Health Officer and some officials will investigate the matter further to establish the claims of negligence by community around the health center.

Nkhata Bay District Hospital has 19 health centers and Liuzi Health Center in T/A Zilakoma, 90 kilometers away from Nkhata Bay DistrictHospital serves 29 villages.

