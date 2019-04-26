Atupele gaining ground ahead of presidential elections: ‘UDF stands for economic empowerment.’

As Atupele Muluzi takes the stage in Chingale, a constituency in the eastern district of Zomba, he grasps a microphone with one hand and waves with the other. “Malawi-moto, Malawi-moto!” he starts sloganeering. The 40-year-old leader of the United Democratic Front (UDF) who was written off by some, is proving he is gaining ground wooing support of the electorate  in the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

Atupele: To address challenges that Malawians are facing

A few months ago most observers would have scoffed at UDF chances but on the ground things are different.

Listening to Atupele campaign

Beaming with confidence, Atupele said in Zomba that he is oiling his campaign to win the polls.

He  pledged to empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a K200 billion revolving fund if voted into power.

Speaking from an open yellow Land Rover to cheers from supporters, Atuple  emphasised that his party’s manifesto seeks to address challenges that Malawians are facing such as poverty, unemployment, corruption and poor access to education.

“UDF stands for economic empowerment,” said  the son for former president Bakili Muluzi, who governed Malawi from 1994 to 2014 to usher in multiparty democracy.

Advancing UDF’s liberal democracy, Atupele said he will ensure transformation agenda and servant leadership in pursuing “inclusive growth and governance.”

“UDF iwll give more Malawians, especially women and the youth, an opportunity to do various businesses using a $225 million (about K200 billion) loan revolving fund that we shall access through the African Union (AU),” pledged Muluzi.

Atupele added that the UDF plans to raise the tax-free band to K150 000 and put the minimum wage at K70 000.

Currently, the tax free band is at K35 000 while the minimum wage is at K25 000.

Atupele argued he had now gained political experience  and  and is ready govern and champion socio-economic change.

