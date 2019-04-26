Masangwi says UTM to review Mulanje, Blantyre water project

UTM Party patron Noel Masangwi has told people in Mulanje that if voted into power, the UTM-led government would review the Mulanje/Blantyre water project to immensely benefit people in the district.

Masangwi said this on Wednesday and Thursday during his whistle stop campaign tour in the Lhomwe belt.

Masangwi, himself a trustee of the Mulhako wa Alhomwe, said people of Mulanje have been given a raw deal on the project by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government.

The project seeks to pump water from Mulanje Mountain to Blantyre but Masangwi said people of Mulanje should be the beneficiaries of the project first before residents of Blantyre.

“This water would be harvested within your vicinity, this is why we, in UTM, say you should be the first beneficiaries,” he said.

Masangwi was speaking in Mulanje north constituency as he continued to canvass votes for the UTM.

He said it is illogical for the DPP-government to pump water from Mulanje to Blantyre, bypassing the people of Mulanje who face potable water challenges.

The politician-cum-businessman said people of Mulanje have a Constitutional right to water just like any other Malawians.

He, therefore, called on the people of Mulanje to vote for the UTM presidential candidate Dr. Saulos Chilima, UTM parliamentary candidates and UTM councilors if they want to benefit from the water project and other development programs.

Masangwi also accused the government of failing to end the killings of people with albinism, the ever rising corruption and theft and abuse of public resources.

