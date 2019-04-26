Malawi CSOs form anti-corruption alliance bloc

Four civil society organisations (CSOs) in the country have joined hands to form a forceful anti-corruption bloc which has already written Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) Limited to cancel the K675 million contract to bring down Escom House in Blantyre.

The National Anti-Corruption Alliance has also written the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to reverse its decision on the purchase of a Mayor’s residence in Blantyre without following proper procedures.

The rights groups that have formed the anti-graft crusade are Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR), Youth and Society (YAS), Livingstonia Synod’s Church and Society and Malawi Law Society.

CHRR’s executive director Timothy Mtambo said the alliance has given Escom two days to reverse the decision of demolishing the fire gutted building at a cost of K675 million.

“This useless building cannot cost K675 million just to bring it down. K675 million is just too much for this exercise,” said Mtambo.

He said the contract should have gone to contractors with lower bids.

Mtambo also said the anti-corruption alliance wrote the Blantyre City Council and the DPP last year to rescind the decision over the sale of the mayor’s residence.

“They have not responded. They know that they never followed proper procedures, we never saw this in the newspapers as is supposed to be the case,” said Mtambo.

He said the DPP cannot buy government property because it is an interested party as a ruling party, saying the party can manipulate anything to its advantage.

The alliance said it will also exposed a catalogue of corruption cases that have occurred in the last five years which the opposition put at K1 trillion.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :