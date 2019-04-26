Mutharika pardons 197 prisoners from Malawi jails

President  Peter Mutharika has pardoned 197 prisoners as part of Easter commemorations, according to Ministry of Homeland Security officials.

Prisoners with minor offences get presidential pardon

Sam Madula, principal secretary in the ministry said the prisoners who have been pardoned committed minor offences and displayed good character whilst in the cooler.

This is the first time this year that Mutharika has pardoned prisoners and set them free after the July 6 Independence day celebrations when he also pardoned some prisoners.

The pardoning of the prisoners come at a time when junior prison warders have threatened a strike because the government has sidelined them in free for all promotions for teachers and the police.

Some commentators say the promotions were given to the police and teachers because they handle election issues unlike civil servants prisons and  other ministries and government departments.

