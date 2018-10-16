Atupele insists on ‘new beginning’, urges people to register in voters roll

United Democratic Front (UDF) president Atupele Muluzi on Monday made a tour of Machinga District his home area, in order to mobilise people to register to vote in the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

The tour took the UDF leader to 11 different stops ending in Liwonde township.

Despite the rain and inevitable delays following such an extensive programme, thousands of UDF party supporters braved the scorching heat and weather to catch a glimpse of the young Muluzi and listen to what he had to say.

Muluzi, who is also Minister for Health and Population in President Peter Mutharika’s Cabinet, said he is focussing on educating people across the District of Machinga to register to vote.

“I have come here to ensure that the people of Machinga understand the importance of voter registration and highlight that it is every citizen’s duty to take part in the electoral process,” said Muluzi.

Of course he also took the opportunity to address the many speculation that his party is going into a coalition with the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) that are circulating about his future, reiterating his message from the UDF convention in August where he was again elected president, saying his focus has been on building the party and strengthening UDF in readiness for the coming the elections.

The social media was rife with reports that claimed that Atupele Muluzi would be appointed Second Vice-President,

But Muluzi said his focus at the moment is maintaining strong leadership of the Ministry of Health and Population “where we are making positive and sustainable changes in how we care for all Malawians.”

He said he is also determined to spearhead the UDF right through the elections with the campaign for a “new beginning”.

Muluzi insisted that UDF will in due course outline how it will contest the elections, reminding the people that official campaign period has not started .

The crowds seen across the East of the country certainly suggests that the UDF retains strong support in their homeland areas.

